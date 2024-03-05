We are pleased to announce that we have elected our delegates to attend our BCGEU Constitutional Convention to represent Local 301. The Convention will take place between May 29 to June 1, 2024.



The Constitutional Convention is where delegates elect senior leadership of our union such as the President, Treasurer and five Executive Vice Presidents. Delegates will also debate and vote on resolutions to guide and shape the future of our union.



Local Chair Kate Banky goes by right, the remaining 10 delegate spots are as follows:

Peter Janz Megh Blackburn Mala Moulik John Manthorpe Ash Vomacka Monique Yuan Pam Bell Brian Calderwood Taryn Cassidy Bria Dean

We have filled 5 out of our 10 alternate delegate spots based on the vote count:

1st Alternate: Matt Busby-O'Connor

2nd Alternate: Kaitlin Zeemel

3rd alternate: Tariro Murwira

4th alternate: Chrissy Wilson

5th alternate: Chris Doberstein



Still interested in attending convention? We have the remaining 5 alternate delegate spots remaining. The alternate delegate role is to fill in if one of the elected delegates is not able to attend Convention.



These positions will be filled on a first come, first served basis, so please submit your Expression of Interest form by March 7th, 2024, at 12:00pm if you are interested.



If you are interested in one of the alternate delegate positions, please provide a completed Expression of Interest form indicating your preferred position to the union via email at: [email protected] attention: Kathleen Mann.



In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here





