Friends,



You will find attached to this notice the Ratification Document which incorporates the tentative changes to your 2019-2022 collective agreement. We have scheduled ratification meetings to review the tentative settlement and provide each of you with an opportunity to ask questions. The meetings will be held:



TUESDAY, MAY 9TH6:00 p.m. - Gym Space at the Main Child Care Centre Office



THURSDAY, MAY 11TH4:30 p.m. - Gym Space at the Main Child Care Centre Office



It is not necessary to attend both meetings.



The ratification vote will be conducted electronically. It will open Friday, May 12 and close Thursday, May 25 at 5:00 p.m. Ballots and voting instructions will be distributed on May 12.



YOUR BARGAINING COMMITTEE IS RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF THE TENTATIVE SETTLEMENT



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.



In Solidarity,



Freyja Sankey, Bargaining Committee Chair

Shannon Heighes, Bargaining Committee Member

Gail Gordon, Bargaining Committee Member

Rachel Lanphear, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



Download Ratification Document #3 here



UWU/MoveUP