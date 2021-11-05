Click here to find info on COVID-19

L403 members at RainCity Housing & Support Society - Shop steward results - BCGEU

Published on November 08, 2021

Nominations for election of shop steward at RainCity Housing & Support Society in Local 403 closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. 


We are pleased to announce that Beshele Caron and Josh Delleman have been have been acclaimed for the position of steward for your worksite.
 
Please join us in welcoming Beshele and Josh in their role as worksite steward!
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
Rhonda Karaboitis
Staff Representative
 
Download PDF of notice here



