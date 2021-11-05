Nominations for election of shop steward at RainCity Housing & Support Society in Local 403 closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5 p.m.



We are pleased to announce that Beshele Caron and Josh Delleman have been have been acclaimed for the position of steward for your worksite.



Please join us in welcoming Beshele and Josh in their role as worksite steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP