Published on August 09, 2023

To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at Fraser East Rapid Access and Addiction Program
Re: Worksite Visit


Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 21st, 2023, from 1:00pm – 3:00pm, at 45600 Menholm Road, Chilliwack, on the 1st floor, Conference Room.

Please come by to say "Hello." Looking forward to seeing you then.

In Solidarity,
Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative

