L404 - Maple Ridge Wellness Centre - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 09, 2023

To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at the Maple Ridge Wellness Centre

Re: Worksite Visit


Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 22nd, 2023, from 1:00pm – 3:00pm, at #121- 11900 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, in the Conference Room.

Please come by to say "Hello." Looking forward to seeing you then.

In Solidarity,

Aiden Feizi, Staff Representative

