Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
L404 - Sunwood Retirement Residence - Work Site Visit - August 13 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
L404 - Sunwood Retirement Residence - Work Site Visit - August 13 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 08, 2023
Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 13th from 9:30am to 11:30am. We will be in the private dining room, at Sunwood Retirement Residence at 12241 224th Street, Maple Ridge
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chair Kaja Ryzner, Staff Representative
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs