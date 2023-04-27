Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 08, 2023

Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 13th from 9:30am to 11:30am. We will be in the private dining room, at Sunwood Retirement Residence at 12241 224th Street, Maple Ridge

Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

 
In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chair
Kaja Ryzner, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP