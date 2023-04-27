Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 01, 2023

To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at The Royale Peninsula

Re: Work Site Visit - September 3rd at 9:30am


Where: Staff Room

Your Local 404 Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on September 3rd from 9:30am to 11:00am. We will be in the Staff Room at The Royale Peninsula at 2088 152nd Street, Surrey.

Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

 
In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chair
Kaja Ryzner, Staff Representative

