Members at Elim Christian Society - Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 11, 2023

To: All Local 404 Members at Elim Christian Care Society


Re: Steward Nomination Results 


Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as stewards at Elim Christian Care Society.

  • Gina Johnson
  • Julita Pascua
  • Shaunna Martin

These stewards join the existing team of Arlyn Mariano.

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted stewards. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.

Congratulations Gina, Julita and Shaunna!

In solidarity,

Anthony Davies
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



