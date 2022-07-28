Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on December 12, 2022

Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite? 
Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.
 
If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Roshni Singh via email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, on Friday, December 23, 2022.
 
In solidarity,

Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair

Download PDF of notice here
Download Expression of Interest form here



