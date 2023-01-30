BCGEU Offices
Health Science Professionals Members Sectoral Council Update
Published on March 27, 2023
The following person has been acclaimed from local 411 to sit as a delegate on the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council:
Congratulations to Meaghan.
In solidarity,
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations
