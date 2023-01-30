Click here to find info on COVID-19

Health Science Professionals Members Sectoral Council Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 27, 2023

The following person has been acclaimed from local 411 to sit as a delegate on the Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council:

  • 411 – Meaghan Mallough

Congratulations to Meaghan.
 
In solidarity,
 
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative – Negotiations

