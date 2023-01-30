Steward Election Results at 1802 Douglas Street
Recently steward elections were conducted again to fill additional Steward positions, as a result Richard Infanti, Jacqueline Mays, and Edward Pullman have now been elected. Congratulations Richard, Jacqueline and Edward! Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite.
Stewards at 1802 Douglas Street:
Jane Aikins
Andrea Clark
Richard Infanti
Robert Lore
Jacqueline Mays
Blessing Popoola
Casey Powell-Sirois
Edward Pullman
Steward Election Results at 3350 Douglas Street
Steward elections were conducted again to fill additional Steward positions, as a result Brittany Cessford and Harpreet Kaur have now been elected. Congratulations Brittany and Harpreet! Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite.
Stewards at 3550 Douglas Street:
Kathleen Caldwell
Brittany Cessford
Kathleen Dow
Harpreet Kaur
Ned Miller
In solidarity,
Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
