Steward Election Results at 1802 Douglas Street

Recently steward elections were conducted again to fill additional Steward positions, as a result Richard Infanti, Jacqueline Mays, and Edward Pullman have now been elected. Congratulations Richard, Jacqueline and Edward! Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite.



Stewards at 1802 Douglas Street:

Jane Aikins

Andrea Clark

Richard Infanti

Robert Lore

Jacqueline Mays

Blessing Popoola

Casey Powell-Sirois

Edward Pullman

Steward Election Results at 3350 Douglas Street

Steward elections were conducted again to fill additional Steward positions, as a result Brittany Cessford and Harpreet Kaur have now been elected. Congratulations Brittany and Harpreet! Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite.



Stewards at 3550 Douglas Street:

Kathleen Caldwell

Brittany Cessford

Kathleen Dow

Harpreet Kaur

Ned Miller

In solidarity,



Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP