Ministry of Finance Members at 1802 Douglas Street & 3350 Douglas Street, Victoria - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 04, 2023

Steward Election Results at 1802 Douglas Street

Recently steward elections were conducted again to fill additional Steward positions, as a result Richard Infanti, Jacqueline Mays, and Edward Pullman have now been elected. Congratulations Richard, Jacqueline and Edward! Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite.

Stewards at 1802 Douglas Street:

Jane Aikins
Andrea Clark
Richard Infanti
Robert Lore
Jacqueline Mays
Blessing Popoola
Casey Powell-Sirois
Edward Pullman

Steward Election Results at 3350 Douglas Street

Steward elections were conducted again to fill additional Steward positions, as a result Brittany Cessford and Harpreet Kaur have now been elected. Congratulations Brittany and Harpreet! Below is a list of all Stewards elected at your worksite.

Stewards at 3550 Douglas Street:

Kathleen Caldwell
Brittany Cessford
Kathleen Dow
Harpreet Kaur
Ned Miller

In solidarity,

Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

