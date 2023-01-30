The Union has received a nomination for the vacant position of Recording Secretary on the Local 603 Executive. The three year term for local executive positions expires in January 2025.



Nominations for Recording Secretary will remain open for a further three (3) days.



The deadline for nominations is: Thursday, April 20, 2023



If there is an election for the Recording Secretary position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



UWU/MoveUP