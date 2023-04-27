REVISED

COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific, Technical & Administration

LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members

DATE: Thursday June 29, 2023

TIME: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

PLACE: Via Zoom

Local Chair Trina Whitsitt and Staff Representative Heather Turner will be presenting information on writing resolutions in preparation for next year's BCGEU Convention.



Please be advised that this meeting has been changed to Zoom only.

AGENDA

Call to Order First Nations Territorial Acknowledgment Attendance and Introductions Addition/Adoption of Agenda Reading of and Adoption of Minutes Correspondence/Communications Upcoming Events Business Arising from the Minutes New Business

Resolution training Bargaining Updates Component Executive Report Reports of Officers and Committees

OHS

Equity

Young Workers

Local's Bylaws Committee Reports of Stewards Delegate Reports

FVLC

NWLC Good & Welfare Current Affairs Adjournment



It is the policy of the BCGEU to provide:

a harassment-free environment at all union activities

a scent free environment at all Union functions. In consideration of members with scent sensitivities and allergies, it is requested that members do not wear perfumes, colognes, or scented products while attending this meeting.

a smoke-free environment at all union activities

reimbursement for family/childcare expenses incurred through attendance at union activities



Please ask your steward or area office for details of these policies.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP