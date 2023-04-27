REVISED
COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific, Technical & Administration
LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members
DATE: Thursday June 29, 2023
TIME: 6:00pm – 8:00pm
PLACE: Via Zoom
Local Chair Trina Whitsitt and Staff Representative Heather Turner will be presenting information on writing resolutions in preparation for next year's BCGEU Convention.
Please be advised that this meeting has been changed to Zoom only.
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- First Nations Territorial Acknowledgment
- Attendance and Introductions
- Addition/Adoption of Agenda
- Reading of and Adoption of Minutes
- Correspondence/Communications
- Upcoming Events
- Business Arising from the Minutes
- New Business
Resolution training
- Bargaining Updates
- Component Executive Report
- Reports of Officers and Committees
OHS
Equity
Young Workers
Local's Bylaws Committee
- Reports of Stewards
- Delegate Reports
FVLC
NWLC
- Good & Welfare
- Current Affairs
- Adjournment
It is the policy of the BCGEU to provide:
- a harassment-free environment at all union activities
- a scent free environment at all Union functions. In consideration of members with scent sensitivities and allergies, it is requested that members do not wear perfumes, colognes, or scented products while attending this meeting.
- a smoke-free environment at all union activities
- reimbursement for family/childcare expenses incurred through attendance at union activities
Please ask your steward or area office for details of these policies.
