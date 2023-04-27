Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. L704 Members - Revised Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

L704 Members - Revised Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 29, 2023

 

REVISED 

 

COMPONENT: 7 -Education, Scientific, Technical & Administration
LOCAL: 704 BCGEU Members
DATE: Thursday June 29, 2023
TIME: 6:00pm – 8:00pm
PLACE: Via Zoom

Local Chair Trina Whitsitt and Staff Representative Heather Turner will be presenting information on writing resolutions in preparation for next year's BCGEU Convention.

 

Please be advised that this meeting has been changed to Zoom only.

AGENDA

  1. Call to Order
  2. First Nations Territorial Acknowledgment
  3. Attendance and Introductions
  4. Addition/Adoption of Agenda
  5. Reading of and Adoption of Minutes
  6. Correspondence/Communications
  7. Upcoming Events
  8. Business Arising from the Minutes
  9. New Business
    Resolution training
  10. Bargaining Updates
  11. Component Executive Report
  12. Reports of Officers and Committees
    OHS
    Equity
    Young Workers
    Local's Bylaws Committee
  13. Reports of Stewards
  14. Delegate Reports
    FVLC
    NWLC
  15. Good & Welfare
  16. Current Affairs
  17. Adjournment


It is the policy of the BCGEU to provide:

  • a harassment-free environment at all union activities
  •  a scent free environment at all Union functions. In consideration of members with scent sensitivities and allergies, it is requested that members do not wear perfumes, colognes, or scented products while attending this meeting.
  •  a smoke-free environment at all union activities
  • reimbursement for family/childcare expenses incurred through attendance at union activities


Please ask your steward or area office for details of these policies.

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP