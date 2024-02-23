Nominations for Alternate Bargaining Committee Member at Lactanet (Canwest DHI Services Ltd.) have now closed and we are pleased to announce that JACK VAN DONGEN was nominated and has now been acclaimed and will represent you in the event that Elisa Rutigliano is unable to fulfil her duties on the committee.



Your committee will be meeting to review the proposals developed prior to entering into any negotiations with the employer.



We will be sure to keep you informed of any developments.



To ensure you receive copies of any information regarding committee nominations and subsequent bargaining, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying the area office at the email listed above.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis Staff Representative

Teresa Shaley Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP