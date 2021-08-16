Click here to find info on COVID-19

Lake City Casinos - Bargaining Continues - BCGEU

Published on August 16, 2021

Negotiations between your employer and our Bargaining committee continued on August 11th and 12th at the Kamloops BCGEU office. These Non-monetary discussions built on where we left off the previous week. While we still believe more work is to be done, the talks were productive, and we hope to gain additional agreement on outstanding items when we meet later this week on August 17th, 18th, 19th. Once the parties have exhausted non-monetary talks, we will table monetary proposals. We will let you know when this occurs.

We appreciate your support during the bargaining process. Please stay tuned for the next update after this weeks' sessions.

In solidarity,

Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member
Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member
Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

