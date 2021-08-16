Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Negotiations between your employer and our Bargaining committee continued on August 11th and 12th at the Kamloops BCGEU office. These Non-monetary discussions built on where we left off the previous week. While we still believe more work is to be done, the talks were productive, and we hope to gain additional agreement on outstanding items when we meet later this week on August 17th, 18th, 19th. Once the parties have exhausted non-monetary talks, we will table monetary proposals. We will let you know when this occurs.
We appreciate your support during the bargaining process. Please stay tuned for the next update after this weeks' sessions.
In solidarity,
Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations