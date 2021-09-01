Negotiations progressed slowly last week on Aug 25, 26, and 27th. This week we are meeting again in Burnaby and working late into the night to find a fair settlement we can recommend to you.



We have not finalized an agreement and are still apart on some monetary items; however, we are closing the gap. While we bargain towards a settlement, there is no reason to do anything except be patient and await our next communication.



Your Bargaining committee appreciates your support and is dedicated to finding the best agreement possible. Please remember rumours are precisely that, rumours, and are most often wrong. Please ask a bargaining committee member directly, if you have any questions.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member

Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member

Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP