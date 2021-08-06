Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 06, 2021

We are pleased to advise that on August 4th and 5th your bargaining committee met with the employer in Kamloops for two days of Collective Agreement renewal negotiations. Both parties tabled their non-monetary proposals and discussed them. We will continue the negotiations in Kamloops next week for an additional two days.
 
We have a full bargaining committee with representation from each casino location. Please contact your bargaining committee member if you have any questions as they are the only ones who have the facts as the process unfolds.
 
In solidarity,

Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member
Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member
Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations
 
