Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan .

CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20) :

The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.

KAMLOOPS OFFICE CLOSURE (Aug 06) :

Due to the evacuation alerts issued from the White Rock Lake Fire, the Kamloops Area Office may experience some disruptions to services over the coming days. If you are unable to reach anyone by phone, please contact the area office.