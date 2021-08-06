Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
KAMLOOPS OFFICE CLOSURE (Aug 06):
Due to the evacuation alerts issued from the White Rock Lake Fire, the Kamloops Area Office may experience some disruptions to services over the coming days. If you are unable to reach anyone by phone, please contact the area office.
Lake City Casinos (Gateway Casinos) Re: Bargaining Begins - Proposals Exchanged - BCGEU
Published on August 06, 2021
We are pleased to advise that on August 4th and 5th your bargaining committee met with the employer in Kamloops for two days of Collective Agreement renewal negotiations. Both parties tabled their non-monetary proposals and discussed them. We will continue the negotiations in Kamloops next week for an additional two days.
We have a full bargaining committee with representation from each casino location. Please contact your bargaining committee member if you have any questions as they are the only ones who have the facts as the process unfolds.
In solidarity,
Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations