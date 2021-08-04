Click here to find info on COVID-19

Lake City Casinos Kamloops - Bargaining Committee Member Acclaimed - BCGEU

Published on August 04, 2021

A bulletin was sent seeking alternate nominations and the results for Alternate Bargaining Committee Member for Lake City Casinos Kamloops is:

1707 - Kamloops:

  • Eddie LaLonde – Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

In solidarity,
Mike Schmidt, Bargaining Committee Member
Candie Diffin, Bargaining Committee Member
Erwin Ruf, Bargaining Committee Member
Eric Materi, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations


 Download PDF of notice here

