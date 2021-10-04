On September 14, 2021, the Union applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to have the five Sienna Senior Living employers of BCGEU members declared a common employer, and for the five separate bargaining units represented by the BCGEU to be consolidated. Your worksite--Lake Country Lodge--is included in this application.

The application could be resolved by a decision of the LRB, or by voluntary agreement with Sienna as has been the case with similar BCGEU applications for Retirement Concepts and Revera worksites.

If BCGEU's application is successful, changes could come to how the collective agreement is negotiated for renewal, and additional information about these changes would be provided. Importantly, you would still be able to stand for election to, and vote for members on, a bargaining committee. You would also still get to vote on ratification of a collective agreement.

We will provide a further update when there is more to report.

In solidarity,

Nathan Sharp, Staff Representative, Okanagan Area Office

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



