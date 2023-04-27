To: All BCGEU Members, Local 0501, Liquor Distribution Branch GLS 218 Fort Street, 1960 Foul Bay Road, Victoria

Re: Shop Steward Nominations



Nominations are now open for up to four (4) shop stewards at the Liquor Distribution Branch, GLS 218 Fort Street, 1960 Foul Bay Road, Victoria.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

May 29, 2023 at 5 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP