Lead Now Society - Your Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 24, 2024

Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at 12:00 p.m. on January 19, 2024 and the following members have been elected by acclamation;

  • Nayeli Jimenez
  • Aidan McNally

Congratulations to the successful candidates!

Your Bargaining Committee will now begin preparations to negotiate a renewal collective agreement. We will be reviewing your input from your member questionnaires to identify any issues, concerns, or improvements you would like brought forward for consideration in negotiations as this will assist your Bargaining Committee in setting its bargaining priorities.

In solidarity,

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire , Staff Representative
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office



