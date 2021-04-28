Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Leave to recover from COVID-19 vaccine - BCGEU

Leave to recover from COVID-19 vaccine - BCGEU

Published on April 28, 2021

Leave to recover from COVID-19 vaccine

If you are unable to work because you are ill due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects, please stay home and claim sick leave. You are entitled to sick leave under our collective agreement if you are unable to work due to illness – you should not have to take vacation or general leave to recover from the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
If you have questions, please respond to this email.



UWU/MoveUP