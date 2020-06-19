Thank you to all members who participated in the collective agreement ratification meetings on Thursday. As you know, the time for discussion in both meetings was limited, and members have told us they want to continue discussing a number of issues affecting Indigenous members they had hoped to see reflected in the agreement. We are therefore calling an additional meeting for Saturday morning for those who can make it.

RATIFICATION MEETING CONTINUED

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Time: 9:00am to 10:00am

How: Microsoft Teams Meeting

Check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee for details

If you are new to using Microsoft Teams meetings, we encourage you to learn more about Teams well in advance. If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

In solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Don English, Bargaining Committee Member

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

