The ratification document detailing the tentative agreement reached with your employer is available here. Your bargaining committee will review the ratification document with you in detail during the ratification meetings on Wednesday, July 12. Details of the ratification meetings can be found in our bulletin to you of June 29 or you may ask a member of your bargaining committee. Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that you vote "yes" to ratify the tentative agreement.
In solidarity,
Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair
Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member
Stephanie Lightfoot, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of ratification document here
UWU/MoveUP
