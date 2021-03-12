Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 12, 2021

The renewed 2020 to 2023 collective agreement between the BCGEU and Legal Aid BC (Legal Services Society) is now available on the BCGEU website. You may locate the agreement by following this direct link or by entering "Legal Services Society" on the Collective Agreement Search page.

 

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

