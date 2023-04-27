Your BCGEU bargaining committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Legal Aid BC (Legal Services Society).

We will post a copy of the ratification document to the web and send a notification bulletin to members on the morning of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Members may attend one of two information sessions on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. All members are permitted to be released from their regular duties that day, without loss of pay, to attend one of the meetings. Those of you in public-facing positions will need to coordinate meeting attendance among yourselves and your managers to ensure minimum staffing levels are met, i.e., you will not all be able to attend the same meeting. Your bargaining committee and Negotiations Staff Representative will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting.

For details about the Information Meetings, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee.

If you access the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficultly joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.

RATIFICATION VOTING

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. Shortly following the second information meeting session, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact [email protected].

The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Monday, August 14, 2023 at 12:00pm (noon) PDT.

Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of this tentative agreement, so please vote "yes"!

To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Stephanie Lightfoot, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations





