Legal Aid BC (Legal Services Society) ratification document - BCGEU

Published on June 16, 2020

The ratification document detailing the tentative agreement reached with your employer is available here: https://mcusercontent.com/c9125e48200e7a60add61b323/files/62824943-4df6-4883-ba9f-693cd6502b5b/LSS_2020_Rat_Doc_DRAFT_2_20June16_002_.pdf

Your bargaining committee will review the ratification document with you in detail during the ratification meetings on Wednesday, June 17. Details of the ratification meetings can be found in our bulletin to you of June 12 or you may ask a member of your bargaining committee. Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that you vote “yes” to ratify the tentative agreement.

In solidarity,

Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair
Don English, Bargaining Committee Member
Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



