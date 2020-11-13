Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
Click here to read more.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Letter from the Premier regarding the loss of John Fryer - BCGEU
Letter from the Premier regarding the loss of John Fryer - BCGEU
Published on November 13, 2020
November 5, 2020
Stephanie Smith BCGEU President 4911 Canada Way Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3 Sent via email
Dear Stephanie:
As Premier of the Province of British Columbia, my thoughts are with you and all BCGEU members as you mourn the loss of John Fryer.
John was a tireless advocate for workers' rights, and he played a crucial role in transitioning the BCGEU into the union it is today. His career was underpinned by his tenacity, strength of character, and dedication to improving the lives and working conditions for the union members.
John will be missed by many, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know him. His legacy will live on through the countless people he inspired throughout his career and his important contributions to the labour movement. My sincere condolences to John's family, friends, and the BCGEU.