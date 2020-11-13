 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Letter from the Premier regarding the loss of John Fryer - BCGEU

Letter from the Premier regarding the loss of John Fryer - BCGEU

Published on November 13, 2020

November 5, 2020

Stephanie Smith
BCGEU President
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3
Sent via email

Dear Stephanie:

As Premier of the Province of British Columbia, my thoughts are with you and all BCGEU
members as you mourn the loss of John Fryer.

John was a tireless advocate for workers' rights, and he played a crucial role in transitioning the
BCGEU into the union it is today. His career was underpinned by his tenacity, strength of
character, and dedication to improving the lives and working conditions for the union members.

John will be missed by many, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know him. His
legacy will live on through the countless people he inspired throughout his career and his
important contributions to the labour movement. My sincere condolences to John's family,
friends, and the BCGEU.

Sincerely,

John Horgan
Premier

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP