To: All BCGEU Members at Life Labs

Re: Bargaining Committee Nominations



Nominations are now open for the following positions:





Bargaining Committee Member, six positions



Any BCGEU member working at LifeLabs can be nominated, or nominate a member, for each of the 6 positions, provided they work in that area.



If more than one candidate is nominated for a position, there will be a ballot in that area. Only members working in that area can vote for their representative on the Bargaining Committee. The candidate with the most votes will be elected in each area. The Bargaining Committee members will then decide which one will be Chairperson.

One position to be elected from each area : Area 1 - South Island Area 2 - North Island Area 3 - Lower Mainland Area 4 - Fraser Valley Area 3/4 - Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley Area 5 & 9 & 11 - Kamloops, West Kootenay, Prince George

:

Please note: Candidates from areas 3 and 4 may be nominated for the position in their own area and the combined area 3/4 position.



In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.



Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed . Please read and follow the instructions carefully.



Please email your completed nomination forms to: [email protected]



Download PDF documents:

· Bulletin

· Nomination form



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on October 5th.



In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations