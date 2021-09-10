Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Lifelabs - Mediation Focuses on Essential Services - BCGEU

Lifelabs - Mediation Focuses on Essential Services - BCGEU

Published on September 10, 2021

The Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Sept 8th was a great success and we were able to connect with over 600 of you. Thank you for participating! 

Your Bargaining Committee will be returning to mediation with the Employer on Monday, September 13th. We are also in the process of negotiating essential service levels in the event of job action, including picket lines.

See attached Job Action FAQ: HERE

Communication with your Union is critical, especially during a potential labour dispute and job actions, including picket lines. We need to be able to contact you! Ensure you are receiving all the important news by updating your personal email address: HERE

 
In solidarity, 

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member
03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member 
04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member 
05, 09 & 11  Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member 
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiation



UWU/MoveUP