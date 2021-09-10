Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE RE-OPENING (Aug 16):
The safety issue impacting the Castlegar Area Office has been resolved and the office will re-open Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Lifelabs - Mediation Focuses on Essential Services - BCGEU
Lifelabs - Mediation Focuses on Essential Services - BCGEU
Published on September 10, 2021
The Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Sept 8th was a great success and we were able to connect with over 600 of you. Thank you for participating! Your Bargaining Committee will be returning to mediation with the Employer on Monday, September 13th. We are also in the process of negotiating essential service levels in the event of job action, including picket lines.
Communication with your Union is critical, especially during a potential labour dispute and job actions, including picket lines. We need to be able to contact you! Ensure you are receiving all the important news by updating your personal email address: HERE
In solidarity,
01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member 03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member 04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member 05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiation
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.