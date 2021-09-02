Your Bargaining Committee met with the employer and LRB mediator, Dave Schaub, on August 31st, in an effort to move closer together on the outstanding issues. We still hope to reach settlement, but we need a decent wage increase and the employer has not offered anything substantive at this time.

The employer requested additional time, on the 2nd day of mediation, to review costing. We are disappointed with the delay and new dates for mediation cannot be scheduled until September 13th and 16th.

In the meantime, we will be using this opportunity to negotiate Essential Service levels. A mediator from the Labour Relations Board will be available to assist next week in the event we are unable to agree on staffing numbers in the event of job action.

Additionally, we are planning a Town Hall membership meeting for next week to discuss essential services and potential job action. Watch for another bulletin, following the long weekend, with details to join the meeting.

Communication with your Union is critical, especially during a potential labour dispute and job actions, including picket lines.

01 Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson [email protected]



02 Kristie Carano, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

03 Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

04 Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

05, 09 & 11 Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member [email protected]

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations [email protected]

