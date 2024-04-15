It's Medical Laboratory Professionals Week – and we're celebrating the incredible work you and your co-workers do.



It's no exaggeration to say that our modern medical system couldn't function without lab professionals like you. Up to 70% of medical decisions rely on results from lab tests. Delivering accurate and timely results takes a highly skilled and specialized team.



We know your work is often under-appreciated. That's why Medical Laboratory Professionals Week is crucial. This year, our union is launching a social media campaign to elevate the vital role BCGEU members at LifeLabs play in our healthcare system.



Throughout the week, we'll be highlighting different groups of lab professionals on our social media channels – starting with a post shining a spotlight on members working in specimen collection and patient support.



Follow the links below to check out the post on Facebook and Instagram and share it with your networks!



Later this week, we'll unveil additional posts celebrating members working in specimen handling and specimen testing so keep an eye on our social media channels!



No matter where you work – patient service centres, mobile labs, analytical labs, patient support – your contribution is invaluable. You deserve wages and benefits that reflect your high level of skill and the critical role you play in our health care system. With bargaining underway now, you and your coworkers have a chance to fight for what you deserve ­– and our union will support you every step of the way.



Happy Medical Laboratory Professionals Week!



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Vice-president, Health Services



PS – We've also got a fun Lab Week Scavenger Hunt planned this week. You'll team up with your co-workers to tackle a series of questions and tasks together ­– and the winning team gets a prize! The worksite leaders who are helping with bargaining are also helping organize the scavenger hunt, and they'll be in touch this week with more info!





