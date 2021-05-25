Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 25, 2021

Your Bargaining Committee has scheduled a Special Meeting for all LifeLabs CIC/Cardiac/Genetics/Call Centre/Schedulers as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 26th, 2021
Time: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm 
Please join the Microsoft Teams meeting here:

Microsoft Teams meeting
Check your email or speak with a member of your
Bargaining Committee for meeting participation details.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If you or your co-worker did not receive the invite, please contact [email protected] by 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 26th to submit your current home email and to be added to the meeting update.

This is your chance to speak directly with your Bargaining Committee about issues specific to CIC/Cardiac/Genetics/Call Centre/Schedulers. Please try to join us at the meeting.

In solidarity,

Mandy DeFields, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Kristi Carano, Bargaining Committee Member
Maryam Baghalha, Bargaining Committee Member
Rosario Viray, Bargaining Committee Member
Wendy Cummer, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 



