Nominations are now open for one (1) shop steward at the Liquor Distribution Branch, GLS 067 Lake Cowichan, 93 Darnell Road.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:



December 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



Any questions should be directed to Shannon Dudley at 250-415-7998 or email [email protected]



In solidarity,



Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



