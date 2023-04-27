Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Liquor Distribution Branch - GLS 181 Broadmead, 777 Royal Oak Drive, Victoria - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 06, 2023

Nominations are now open for shop stewards at the Liquor Distribution Branch, GLS 181 Broadmead, 777 Royal Oak Drive, Victoria. 
The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

July 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.


Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected] 

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Shannon Dudley, Local 501 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here



