Published on January 24, 2020

The Local 0111/12/10/06 Executive nomination period closed on January 23, 2020.

Your Local Executives are:

·     Chair

Andrew Stevens

·     1st Vice Chair

William Morrison

·     2nd Vice Chair

Grant Stubley

·     Recording Secretary

Theo Bolstad

·     Member-At-Large

Nicholas Straughan

·     Member-At-Large

James Brown

·     Member-At-Large

Daljit Bains

·     Member-At-Large

Ray Campbell

·     Member-At-Large (Young Worker)

Kyle Limoges

·     Member-At-Large (SHERIFFS)

Annaka Westwick

·     Member-At-Large (PGYCC)

VACANT

 

Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by‑elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

If you have any questions or are interested in becoming part of your Executive, please contact your Local Chair or the Prince George Area Office.

 

Diane L. Wood Union Centre
Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU
500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6
Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772
Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257
Email: Area11@bcgeu.ca

Download PDF of notice here 

