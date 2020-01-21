A nomination was received for the vacant 1st Vice Chair position on your Local Executive.
This is to inform you that the nomination period for the above‑mentioned position will close on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
The Local Executives are:
Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted.
During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
Please Note: If you are interested in being nominated for any vacant position on your Local Executive please see attached nomination form. A copy of the Roles and Responsibilities have also been attached for your convenience.
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local executive responsibilities and roles here
UWU/MoveUP
