Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted.



During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



Please Note: If you are interested in being nominated for any vacant position on your Local Executive please see attached nomination form. A copy of the Roles and Responsibilities have also been attached for your convenience.





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive responsibilities and roles here