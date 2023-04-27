Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 01, 2023

Mahen Ramdharry, Component 4 Vice President, and Tennille Penner, BCGEU Staff Representative, will be visiting BCGEU members on the below noted date.

Friday, September 8, 2023
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Dawson Creek Health Unit, Multipurpose Room
1001 110 Ave, Dawson Creek
 
We will be touring the worksite to speak to members and update membership lists.

We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!

In Solidarity,
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice



