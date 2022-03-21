Steward Elections are now open for Local 0610 MCFD Worksites in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Chetwynd.
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Please email as an attachment, fax or mail your nomination forms to:
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(can also put in drop box at back door)
If you have any questions/ please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at
1-800-667-0788
