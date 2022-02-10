We have received the following nominations for vacancies on your Local Executive:
Treasurer: Tarvinder Gidda
Member at Large: Mark Small
The nomination period for the Treasurer and Member at Large positions will now re-open for a further three days to allow additional candidates to be nominated. Enclosed is a nomination form.
In solidarity
Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
