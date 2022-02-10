Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1003 Executive Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 16, 2022

We have received the following nominations for vacancies on your Local Executive:

Treasurer: Tarvinder Gidda
Member at Large: Mark Small


The nomination period for the Treasurer and Member at Large positions will now re-open for a further three days to allow additional candidates to be nominated. Enclosed is a nomination form


In solidarity

Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative

