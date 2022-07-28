Nominations are now open for the position of Young Worker on the local executive:

Young Worker (one) - The local would like to designate one member-at-large position to be filled by a young worker representative. Young workers are defined as 29 years of age or younger.

Members can submit nomination forms for more than one position. The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

Your nomination form must be mailed, faxed or emailed to the area office c/o: [email protected] and received no later than 5:00pm on August 5, 2022.

The area office will confirm receipt of each nomination form by email within two business days of receipt.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

*** If you do not receive this FYI by email, please connect with Tuesday at [email protected] or call 604-215-1499 as soon as possible to update your contact information and to request a copy of the nomination package.



UWU/MoveUP