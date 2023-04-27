Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1004 Executive By-Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 24, 2023

We are pleased to announce the results of the by-election for the Local 1004 Executive. The following member was acclaimed:

  • Greg Cole, First Vice Chairperson

Greg joins Local Chairperson Rory Smith and Member-at-Large Chris Todd. Congratulations to Greg and thank you to everyone who took part in this process!
 
In solidarity,
 
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative


