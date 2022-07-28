The BCGEU is conducting elections for three Bargaining Committee members and one alternate. Those elected to the Bargaining Committee will also become members on the Labour Management Committee. Please vote for a maximum of four members. The three members with the most votes will become elected and the fourth member will become the alternate. The candidates are listed below in random order:

· Murray Wallach

· Matt Schraeder

· Colin MacRae

· Shayne Brighton

· Norm Nelson

· Ballots are available at your worksite. You may also vote at the East Kootenay Area Office, (46 7th Ave. South, Cranbrook between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.).

Ballots are due back to the BCGEU East Kootenay Area Office no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the Bargaining /Labour Management Committee Members.

Any questions should be referred to the East Kootenay Area Office (250-426-5459 or 1-800-667-1203 or [email protected]).



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP