Local 1010 ARGO Road Maintenance, Mile 22 Yard - Steward elections - BCGEU

Published on July 12, 2021

Steward Elections are open as of Monday, July 12, 2021. 

To be elected: 

  • 1 Steward

Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.


Please email, fax or hand deliver your nominations to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office (Drop box at the back entrance)
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048
Email: [email protected]


Nominations will close at midnight on Monday, July 19th, 2021.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of notice of steward elections here
Download PDF of nomination form here



