Steward Elections are open as of Monday, July 12, 2021.

To be elected:

1 Steward

Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.



Please email, fax or hand deliver your nominations to:



BCGEU Peace River Area Office (Drop box at the back entrance)

10147 100 Ave

Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048

Email: [email protected]



Nominations will close at midnight on Monday, July 19th, 2021.



If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.



