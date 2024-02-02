Here is the list of union stewards and occupational health and safety (OHS) representatives at North Fraser Pretrial Centre:

Stewards:

Barry Floyd

Edmund Quan

Mateusz Kapusta

Mike Banga

Harpal Gill

Shafiq Ahmad

Ethan Naiff Guimaraes

Jaewoo Jung

OHS Representatives:

Barry Floyd

Edmund Quan

Harpreet Heir

Mateusz Kapusta

Harpal Gill

Tyler Wilson

Carter Fay

Jaewoo Jung

Ashley Belluz

Jaguir Thandi

Jasvir Bhupal

Brian Boog

Michael Southam

Branden Vaness

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact a steward. If you have any concerns regarding workplace safety, please contact an OSH representative.

In solidarity,

Edmund Quan

Local103 Chairperson

Oliver Rohlfs

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP