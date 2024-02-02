Here is the list of union stewards and occupational health and safety (OHS) representatives at North Fraser Pretrial Centre:
Stewards:
-
Barry Floyd
-
Edmund Quan
-
Mateusz Kapusta
-
Mike Banga
-
Harpal Gill
-
Shafiq Ahmad
-
Ethan Naiff Guimaraes
-
Jaewoo Jung
OHS Representatives:
-
Barry Floyd
-
Edmund Quan
-
Harpreet Heir
-
Mateusz Kapusta
-
Harpal Gill
-
Tyler Wilson
-
Carter Fay
-
Jaewoo Jung
-
Ashley Belluz
-
Jaguir Thandi
-
Jasvir Bhupal
-
Brian Boog
-
Michael Southam
-
Branden Vaness
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact a steward. If you have any concerns regarding workplace safety, please contact an OSH representative.
In solidarity,
Edmund Quan
Local103 Chairperson
Oliver Rohlfs
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
