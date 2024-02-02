Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 02, 2024

Here is the list of union stewards and occupational health and safety (OHS) representatives at North Fraser Pretrial Centre:

Stewards:

  • Barry Floyd

  • Edmund Quan

  • Mateusz Kapusta

  • Mike Banga

  • Harpal Gill

  • Shafiq Ahmad

  • Ethan Naiff Guimaraes

  • Jaewoo Jung

OHS Representatives:

  • Barry Floyd

  • Edmund Quan

  • Harpreet Heir

  • Mateusz Kapusta

  • Harpal Gill

  • Tyler Wilson

  • Carter Fay

  • Jaewoo Jung

  • Ashley Belluz

  • Jaguir Thandi

  • Jasvir Bhupal

  • Brian Boog

  • Michael Southam

  • Branden Vaness

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact a steward. If you have any concerns regarding workplace safety, please contact an OSH representative.

In solidarity,

Edmund Quan
Local103 Chairperson

Oliver Rohlfs
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



