Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 103 Members at the Richmond Court House - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Local 103 Members at the Richmond Court House - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 22, 2023
Component 1 Vice President Dean Purdy and Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan will be at the Richmond Court House for a worksite visit. DATE: August 30, 2023 TIME: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm LOCATION: Richmond Court House, 7577 Elmbridge Way
They are looking forward to meeting with you during the visit.
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs