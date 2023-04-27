Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 103 Members at the Richmond Court House - Worksite Visit

Published on August 22, 2023

Component 1 Vice President Dean Purdy and Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan will be at the Richmond Court House for a worksite visit. 

DATE: August 30, 2023
TIME: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
LOCATION: Richmond Court House, 7577 Elmbridge Way

They are looking forward to meeting with you during the visit.

In Solidarity,

Jason Singh
Staff Representative

Edmund Quan
Local 103 Chairperson

