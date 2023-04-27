Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 104 BCGEU Members at Alouette Corrections Centre for Women - Work Site Visit- November 9th (Afternoon Break) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 06, 2023

Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 9th during your Afternoon Break. We will be in the Staff Room, at Alouette Corrections Centre for Women located on 24800 Alouette Rd, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 7G3.
 
 Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
 

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Ira Kibbe Teresa Shaley
Local 104 Chair Staff Representative

