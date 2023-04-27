Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on November 06, 2023

Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 8th during your afternoon break. We will be in the Staff Room, at Abbotsford Provincial Court located on 32203 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W6.
 
 Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Ira Kibbe Teresa Shaley
Local 104 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



