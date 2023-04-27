Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 104 BCGEU Members at Sheriff Services Abbotsford Provincial Court - Work Site Visit- November 8th (Afternoon Break) - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 06, 2023
Your District 5 Vice-Chairperson, Marcin Hak, and Local Recording Secretary, Leslie Groves will be conducting a worksite visit on November 8th during your afternoon break. We will be in the Staff Room, at Abbotsford Provincial Court located on 32203 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W6.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Ira Kibbe Teresa Shaley Local 104 Chair Staff Representative
