We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Local 104 convention delegates & alternates. The following members were elected:
Delegates: Alternates:
Brittany Mueller 1st Jose Da Costa Leslie Groves 2nd Kayla Watkins Naiomi Neufeld
Congratulations to those elected! A big thank you to all of those who participated in this process.
In solidarity,
Ira Kibbe
104 Chairperson
Teresa Shaley
Staff Representative
