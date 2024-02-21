We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Local 104 convention delegates & alternates. The following members were elected:

Delegates: Alternates:

Brittany Mueller 1st Jose Da Costa Leslie Groves 2nd Kayla Watkins Naiomi Neufeld

Congratulations to those elected! A big thank you to all of those who participated in this process.



In solidarity,





Ira Kibbe

104 Chairperson



Teresa Shaley

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here