Local 104 Delegate & Alternate results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 21, 2024

We are pleased to announce the results of the election for the Local 104 convention delegates & alternates. The following members were elected: 
Delegates: Alternates:  
Brittany Mueller 1st Jose Da Costa Leslie Groves 2nd Kayla Watkins Naiomi Neufeld
Congratulations to those elected! A big thank you to all of those who participated in this process.
 
In solidarity,

 
Ira Kibbe
104 Chairperson

Teresa Shaley
Staff Representative
 

Download PDF of notice here 



