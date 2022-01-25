REVISED MEETING DETAILS
LOCAL: 104 Executive Nominations
DATE: Thursday, February 3, 2022
TIME: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
PLACE: Virtual via Zoom
Due to recently implemented COVID restrictions, the in-person Local 104 Meeting set for 6pm to 8pm on February 3rd now must be held virtually. The virtual meeting time and date will remain at 6pm – 8pm on February 3rd, 2022.
**Please check your emails for the zoom link to the meeting**
Nominations for Local Executive positions can still be made at the virtual meeting.
To make a nomination at the virtual meeting, both Nominee and Nominator must be present on video in the Zoom Room to be acknowledged and have the nomination stand.
**Reminder: All nominations being sent by fax (604.882.5032) email ([email protected]) or regular mail must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley
No later than 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
In solidarity
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
