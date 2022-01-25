Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 104 Union meeting - February 3, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 28, 2022

REVISED MEETING DETAILS

           LOCAL:        104 Executive Nominations

             DATE:        Thursday, February 3, 2022

              TIME:        6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

            PLACE:        Virtual via Zoom

Due to recently implemented COVID restrictions, the in-person Local 104 Meeting set for 6pm to 8pm on February 3rd now must be held virtually. The virtual meeting time and date will remain at 6pm – 8pm on February 3rd, 2022.

**Please check your emails for the zoom link to the meeting**

Nominations for Local Executive positions can still be made at the virtual meeting.

To make a nomination at the virtual meeting, both Nominee and Nominator must be present on video in the Zoom Room to be acknowledged and have the nomination stand.

**Reminder:  All nominations being sent by fax (604.882.5032) email ([email protected]) or regular mail must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley

No later than 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

 

In solidarity

Chad Blackey
Staff Representative

